South Dakota Attorney General Joins Google Anti-Trust Probe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is joining a nationwide investigation into Google.

The probe will start by looking at Google’s business practices, including its control of online advertising and search traffic.

A Google executive said last week that quote “governments” should have oversight to ensure that companies, including ours, are complying with the law.”