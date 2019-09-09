South Dakota Reports 1st Two Vaping-related Illnesses

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota health officials are reporting the state’s first two cases of illnesses related to vaping.

The health department gave no details Monday beyond the victims being ages 20-24.

U.S. health officials said Friday they have identified 450 possible cases of vaping-related illnesses in 33 states, including as many as five deaths.

Many of the illnesses have been linked to use of THC-laden vaping liquids. THC is the high-inducing component of marijuana.

The Centers for Disease Control has urged people to stop using vaping products while they investigate.