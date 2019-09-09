West Sioux’s Hunter Dekkers Flying To Top Of Iowa Record Book

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

HAWARDEN, IA — Playing in the massive stadiums of Big 12 seems like a distant dream when surrounded by farm fields, yet it’s one Hunter Dekkers is making come true with each unthinkable play he makes.

“I’ve always had that mindset of I want to be the best player I possibly can be.” Dekkers says.

“Oh it’s easy (playing with Hunter)! I mean, you can run 50 or 60 yards and Hunter’s still going to throw it to you.” West Sioux Senior Kade Lynott says.

Born and raised in Hawarden, it didn’t take long for Hunter to stand out as an athlete in virtually every sport he played.

“When he was about a foot and a half taller than everybody in third grade! Lot of time kids get complacent that way. They’re heads above everybody else when they’re younger and so they don’t work for it. But he’s continued to work.” West Sioux Head Coach Ryan Schwiesow says.

Yet football was his favorite because he thrived on the pressure of being under center.

“The team aspect of it and also the quarterback, I feel like, you’re the leader of the team. I played every game my freshman year I just didn’t start. So, I mean, I wasn’t really nervous, I had all the confidence in the world that I could go in there and do the best that I can.” Hunter says.

And Dekkers is on the verge of becoming the greatest high school quarterback in Iowa history.

Two games into his senior season, Dekkers has passed for more than 7900 career yards and 100 touchdowns.

With eight regular season games left, he needs 1,234 yards to become the Iowa’s career leader, seven touchdown passes to become the 11-Man record holder and nine to have more touchdown tosses than any player at any level in state history.

“I don’t really think too much about it right now but I probably will later on after everything is over.” Dekkers says.

“For a kid that is 6’2′, 6’3”, 230 or 225 pounds, he moves around so well but is arm strength is unbelievable.” Schwiesow says.

A third straight state title to end his prep career is the number Hunter cares the most about before he starts to look forward to a college career at Iowa State, where it’s not hard to imagine that Dekkers will continue….

“I think he’s going to go there and compete right away, he’s going to try and get the starting job. I think he was made for this.” Lynott says.

….making his dreams come true.