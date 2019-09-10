Authorities Release Name of 22-Year-Old Victim in Fatal Sioux Falls Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have released the name of the 22-year-old Sioux Falls man who suffered fatal injuries in a rollover crash on Friday.

Police identified the man as Nicolas Santos. Santos was the passenger of a 1998 Toyota 4Runner when it rolled from the roadway near Harmodon Park Friday afternoon. Police say Santos received fatal injuries in the single-vehicle crash. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.