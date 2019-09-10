Brandon Valley School Bond Election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Residents in the Brandon Valley School District were encouraged today to vote on a $17 million bond.

The new Sparta Elementary School would be located at East 41st Street and South Sparta Avenue on the east side of Sioux Falls. The school would accommodate the population growth in the district.

Taxpayers would start paying the $17 million at the conclusion of the payments for Robert Bennis Elementary.

Superintendent Jarod Larson emphasizes the bond would not increase taxes.

There will be a board meeting Wednesday night at 5 at Brandon Valley High School to discuss the election results.