City of Sioux Falls Launches New Visual Identity Initiative

SIOUX FALLS, SD- As the city of Sioux Falls grows, officials say it’s time to create more unity among all the organizations who call it home. So the city is rebranding its image. A new project is in the works, focused on creating a new “visual identity” that will represent the entire city.

“To actually give Sioux Falls a singular identity rather than, we literally have hundreds of identities right now through each organization,” said Dr. Dave Kapaska, Interim President of the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The City of Sioux Falls along with the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation are all working on this project.

“It’s an opportunity as we grow to make sure we are that we’re selling our message to others that we are all together,” said Dr. Kapaska.

The identity will be centered around a logo.

“A good example I’ve always used with people is when you think South Dakota and you see the sign, you can picture the font, ‘South Dakota.’ The Department of Health uses that, transportation uses that, tourism uses that. Think of the same thing for Sioux Falls. Our CVB will use that, our city of Sioux Falls will use that, downtown,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken.

The first step in the project is community input, which will take place at a community identity workshop.

“We want to know who the community thinks Sioux Falls is. When I say Sioux Falls, what do you think? Do you think diversity? Do you think outdoors? Do you think people? Do you think friendliness? What colors come to mind? What images come to mind? What adjectives come to mind?” said TenHaken.

Then the city will take those ideas and create a visual identity that represents Sioux Falls as a whole. The city will do this with the help of North Star Place Branding and Marketing, a company that’s helped rebrand more than 250 communities in 44 states.

If you want to give your input, there is a Community Identity Workshop Sept. 11th at 5:30 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Downtown Library. For more information click here.