EPA to Reduce Use of Animal Testing in Predicting Hazards

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, a sign on a door of the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington. Long-running research projects credited with pivotal discoveries about the harm that pesticides, air pollution and other hazards pose to children are in jeopardy or shutting down because the Environmental Protection Agency will not commit to their continued funding, researchers say. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Environmental Protection Agency is trying to sharply cut its use of animals in testing for hazards.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a directive to senior staff Tuesday that “scientific advancements exist today” that permit the agency to better predict potential hazards to humans while reducing or avoiding animal testing.

Wheeler said EPA will cut back on its request for spending on mammal studies by 30% by 2025 and eliminate all requests and funding for animal testing by 2035.

He’s directing EPA’s leadership team to form a working group of agency experts to come up with a plan within six months for accomplishing these goals.

Wheeler says the EPA also is steering $4.25 million to five universities to further research alternatives to animal testing.