Events Campus Study Group Proposes Final Recommendations to Mayor TenHaken

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Events Center and Baseball Stadium could be coming down soon.

The Events Campus Study Group proposed their final recommendations to Mayor Paul TenHaken on Tuesday. The group decided it would be best to demolish the current arena to make room for more convention space.

“This project and that campus itself is such a critical part of our city’s DNA,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said, “That making sure we get this right is extremely important.”

As for the baseball stadium, they recommend stopping future investment and look to relocate the venue.

Mayor TenHaken says the City Council will work on a master plan for the Events Campus over the next year.

For more information on the study and the full recommendation, you can visit siouxfalls.org.