“I’ll Veto it Again” Governor Noem Writes in Op-ed on Hemp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem is doubling down on her stance against industrial hemp, saying if it comes up this year, “I’ll veto it again.”

Governor Noem laid out her reasons in an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Noem says other stated that have legalized the crop have also had issues with law enforcement being able to distinguish between hemp and marijuana.

Governor Noem voted in favor of the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized industrial hemp. South Dakota is one of three states that has not legalized it at the state level.