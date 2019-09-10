Judge Blocks ND Law on Reversing Medication Abortions

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A federal judge in North Dakota has blocked a state law passed earlier this year that required physicians to tell women they may reverse a so-called medication abortion if they have second thoughts.

North Dakota is among eight states to pass or amend laws requiring doctors to tell women undergoing medication abortions they can still have a live birth after the procedure. The North Dakota law also would require doctors to tell the patient “time is of the essence” if she changes her mind.

Tammi Kromenaker, director of North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic in Fargo, says the law would force doctors to give information “simply false and not backed up by science.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland says state lawmakers should not be mandating unproven medical treatments.