Lincoln and Washington Split in Soccer

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Lincoln and Washington played a soccer doubleheader at Howard Wood Field Tuesday and they split. The Washington boys went ahead on a Kevin Franco’s goal in the first half and they never looked back, winning 3-0. In the girls game the Lincoln Patriots got first half goals from Alaina Sorenson and Morgan Bachelor and went on to win 4-0.