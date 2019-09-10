Out and About with Kali: Week of September 9

It may be raining, but grab the umbrella and go! (At least it’s not snowing!) There are some fun events this week. Kali Trautman has the details:

Thursday, September 12 – Fall Boutique Crawl, Downtown Sioux Falls

Head to Downtown Sioux Falls for the ultimate shopping experience! Fall is right around the corner and this would be a great opportunity to get an awesome head start on shopping for the new season. Each boutique will be contributing something special from their store for a chance for you to win the whole pot, valued at over $500. You will have to make a purchase at one of the participating stores in order for a chance to sign up for the giveaway. After you’re done shopping, show your receipt at Remedy Brewing Company, The Source Roastery + Taproom, Fernson Downtown for a discount!

Thursday, September 12 – Light the Night Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls

Hundreds of survivors and supporters will come together to help defeat blood cancers and support local patient families. Bring light to the darkness of cancer in a remembrance, a celebration and a rallying cry to help fund critical advances in the fight against cancer. Join The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for food trucks and fun activities for all ages before an inspirational ceremony, and powerful survivor circle. The night will feature a walk with illuminated, symbolic lanterns and a spectacular fireworks show!

Saturday, September 14 – The Good Pumpkin Fall Festival, Sioux Falls

Mark your calendars for the Good Pumpkin, a fun, family event! There will be carnival games, an obstacle course, bouncy house, scavenger hunt, pumpkin painting, and three food trucks: Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza, Harry’s Yellow Submarine and The SDSU Ice Cream Truck! In celebration of the season, enjoy 35% off store wide (some exclusions apply). A portion of the proceeds from the Good Pumpkin will benefit the Teddy Bear Den, whose mission is to promote healthier pregnancies, healthier babies and a healthier community. Special guests attending the event include Batman/ Dark Knight Entertainment (11am-2pm), South Dakota Ghostbusters (10am-1pm), and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (2-4pm)! This is a free to attend event (except for purchases with the independent food trucks and the pumpkin painting activity).

Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 – Fall Parade of Homes, Sioux Falls

Tour over 50 newly constructed homes in all price ranges in the Sioux Empire. Stop out and meet with the area’s top home builders in person to ask questions and get great new ideas for your next home by touring their already built homes. All homes are free to tour (the two Feature Homes are a $5 donation that benefits the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation – cash accepted upon entry). No tickets are required.

Saturday, September 14 – FernsonFest 2019, Sioux Falls, SD

It’s the festival to celebrate one of Sioux Falls’ finest, it’s FernsonFest! The day will feature live music, food trucks, and of course, plenty of beer! Featured that night will be some of Fernson’s originals, but also a few special offerings for the day. You won’t want to miss this one!