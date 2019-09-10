Police K9 Bites Bystander in Rapid City

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Rapid City police have offered to pay a man’s medical bills after the department’s dog bit the wrong person.

Officers were trying to track down a man wanted on a warrant Saturday and were using the K9 to find him. They knocked on doors in one neighborhood and told residents to stay inside since the dog was in use.

The Rapid City Journal says the dog, running off its leash, followed a scent into a backyard and bit a bystander in the leg. The man police were looking for was found in a shed over the fence from the backyard.