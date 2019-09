Preview: Fall Parade of Homes

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Fall Parade of Homes tours over 50 newly built homes in all price ranges throughout Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, and Tea.

It’s a great opportunity for prospective home buyers to see what the Sioux Empire has to offer. Parade of Homes Vice-chair Doug Top joins us in the studio with more on the Fall Parade of Homes.