Resch Shares NBA Trophy at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Former Augustana amd Jackson County Central volleyball standout Teresa Resch was back at her old stomping grounds Tuesday and brought something pretty cool with her. Resch is the VP of Basketball Operations and Player Development for the Toronto Raptors who won the NBA title in June. And Teresa brought the Larry O’Brien Trophy with her. She’s been with the team since 2013 and really enjoyed seeing how much winning the title meant to Toronto and Raptors fans in Canada. “People ask, what’s your favorite part of the job and my favorite part is just to be part of something that unifies so many people, it’s so incredible. And you saw that throughout the playoffs. It wasn’t just when we won but it was throughout the playoffs. During the finals we had these Jurassic Park outdoor watch parties happening in over 50 different communities…”

Teresa was on the Augustana team as a freshman that hosted the National Championship against Hawaii Pacific at the Elmen Center.