South Dakota Receiving $9.9M to Repair Roads, Bridges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota is receiving nearly $10 million in emergency relief to fix roads and bridges damaged by winter and spring flooding.

$7.5 million will go toward repairing state infrastructure. The other $2.5 million will go toward reservations and other federal lands.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation is part of an $870 million package going to 39 states impacted by natural disasters.