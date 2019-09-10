Suspect Wanted for Ramming Sioux Falls Police Car Arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After ramming into a police car and fleeing the scene over the weekend, a Sioux Falls man is now behind bars.

Police were searching for the vehicle involved in the incident when they located it and 35-year-old Santiago Guajardo in the 400 block of North Stewart Drive.

While interviewing the homeowner, Guajardo’s ex-girlfriend, police say Guajardo climbed out of a window and ran from them. Police say during the foot pursuit, Guajardo kept reaching for his waistband.

“Eventually they were able to tackle him and he continued to reach for his waistband, his hands were underneath him. After a little bit of a struggle they were able to get him handcuffed and found that he had a 9mm handgun,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say the gun’s serial number was scratched off and due to Guadardo’s criminal history, he can’t legally own a gun.

Guajardo is facing multiple weapon charges, fleeing police, resisting arrest, and eluding. Guajardo also had two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault.