#2 Northwestern Wins at Dordt to Stay Unbeaten Behind Wedel

#2 Northwestern Wins at Dordt to Stay Unbeaten Behind Wedel

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX CENTER, IA… The 2nd-ranked Northwestern volleyball team went on the road to play arch-rival Dordt Wednesday night. The 11th-ranked Defenders won the first set 25-22. Karsyn Winterfeld led Dordt with 13 kills. But Anna Wedel and her Raiders responded in a big way, rallying to win the final 3 sets and the match to improve to 13-0 (2-0 GPAC). Wedel had 22 kills for the Red Raiders. Dordt dropped to 12-5 overall and 0-2 in league play.