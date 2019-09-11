Advance Auto Parts Suffers Severe Tornado Damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Advance Auto Parts on 41st Street has severe damage from one of the three tornadoes that touched down in Sioux Falls last night.

The back wall of the building blew inward causing shelves to fall forward and damaging the inside.

Debris from the company’s street sign was blown six blocks away. The building has been marked unsafe to be in at the moment, but Advance Auto Parts said they will still attempt to save product inside once cleared to enter.

The company will look to demolish the building eventually.