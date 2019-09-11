City, Avera Officials to Provide Storm Updates in Combined Briefing This Morning

Mayor Paul Ten Haken told reporters, viewers and listeners during a live press conference early Wednesday, that the city and its partners would provide another storm recovery update at 10:30 a.m. Police briefing usually takes place at 10:30 a.m. at the downtown precinct. KDLT News will have a crew there and bring you the latest both on-air and online about Tuesday night’s tornado that hit within city limits.

Western Ave is closed at I-229. There is a power line across the road and traffic cannot get through. Please avoid this area until the line is moved. This map has most current impacted roads: https://t.co/fT1eUNQKZA /713 pic.twitter.com/Gt7WdRsWhz — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) September 11, 2019

Residents are only now just starting to see the extent of all of the damages around the city – trees are down, homes are wrecked, businesses are impacted. Two tree recycling areas have opened up from now through later this fall to help residents clear tree damage.

Many questions remain that only first responders can help answer. As of 5 a.m., there were no reports of any casualties or serious injuries. It isn’t clear if that number will change, but crews are out right now assessing the damages. The numbers we did learn – there were 37 (so far) reports of homes or structures that sustained a significant impact.

Avera Health Officials plan to join city officials at this morning’s downtown press conference. Mayor Paul TenHaken also plans to address the media.