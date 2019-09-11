City Opens Tree Debris Drop-off Sites; Landfill Accepting Other Debris

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls has opened two tree debris sites to help with tornado damage cleanup.

One dropoff site is located at Chambers Street and Cliff Avenue. The other is just north of 12th Street and Lyons Boulevard. Both locations are open daily from 7 a.m. t0 7 p.m.

Storm debris that is not trees can be taken to the landfill for no charge. The landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all loads must be tarped.

Anyone needing assistance with cleanup is asked to call 211.