“He is Always with Us” Avera Shares Tree Chunk with Cross Following Storm Damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Avera Heart Hospital is staying strong after receiving severe damage in Tuesday night’s storm.

The Avera Heart Hospital Facebook page shared early Wednesday morning a photo of a piece of a tree that went through its lobby window. It appears to have a cross. The post states that although their building is damaged, “God shows up” and that it’s a reminder that “He is always with us.”

Avera Heart Hospital suffered significant damages overnight to its Heart Hospital near the I29/I229 Interchange along with its Behavioral Health Campus. Most of the damages appear to be cosmetic, according to officials, the facilities remain open today including the Emergency Room.

Avera officials will have an update on damage at today’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m.