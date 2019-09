Helpline Center Coordinating Cleanup Assistance, Volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Helpline Center is offering assistance for those in need of tornado cleanup following last night’s storm.

Volunteer groups throughout the area are helping anyone who needs an extra hand cleaning up debris leftover. To request help call 211. To volunteer, a reception center has been set up at the Helpline’s Sioux Falls location.

Assistance will be available daily until it’s no longer needed.