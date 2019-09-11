Nelson Likes His Roosevelt Football Team

Nelson Likes His Roosevelt Football Team

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Roosevelt Rough Riders are 2-0 so far with a pair of impressive wins. Head coach Kim Nelson, who’s one win away from tying Steve Kueter’s all-time record, really enjoys this team. “I usually complain that none of these kids know how important this is or they don’t really appreciate it…these guys do. Win or lose they’re going to give us a great effort and they give us a great effort every day in practice. All of our coaches feel the same way that we can’t wait to get to practice and work with these guys…” The Riders take on O’Gorman Saturday afternoon at 3:30 in the Presidents Bowl.