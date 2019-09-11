NWS Confirms EF-2 Tornado Touched Down in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – National Weather Service lead meteorologist Todd Heitkamp in Sioux Falls has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Sioux Falls.

Heitkamp says a tornado touched down after a preliminary survey of the damage along 41st Street. Heitkamp says three-quarters of the city was impacted by winds reaching 100mph.

Heitkamp says the last time a tornado touched down in Sioux Falls was in October 1996.

