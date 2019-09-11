Poppinga Excited For His Team’s Opportunity

SIOUX FALLS, SD… For the second straight Saturday, Jayson Poppinga’s O’Gorman Knights will play in front of a huge crowd at the Presidents Bowl. And he knows what a special opportunity that is for his kids. “Any time you get to play in that type of atmosphere, our kids are playing in a college type atmosphere every week when you’re playing in Sioux Falls. They get the kind of experience that most high school kids don’t get playing in front of 10,000 people week in and week out realistically. Even homecoming at our field we’ll see 6 to 10 thousand people out there at McEneaney Field…”

The Knights will play Roosevelt in the 3:30 game at Howard Wood Field. That is followed by Lincoln-Washington at 7:00.