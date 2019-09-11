Ramen Fuji Burglarized During Severe Overnight Weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – During the late night storm, Ramen Fuji Restaurant was broken into and had their cash register stolen. Police notified the manager this morning saying somoene throw a rock through the side door and stole their cash register.

Ramen Fuji manager Leon Teng said the staff members this morning didn’t expect someone to break during the storm. “Everybody is in shock about it.”

Teng asks that anybody with information about the burglary contact the police.