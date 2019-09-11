Red Cross Sets Up Shelter at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The American Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced by last night’s storms.

Volunteers got the call around 2 a.m. this morning for those whose homes were damaged by the high winds. Officials say they have seen people come in and out of the shelter at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds throughout the day as everyone tries to figure out what’s next for them.

“Again, if it’s just as simple as charging their cell phones or if they’ve been displaced overnight and haven’t slept at all since last night. this is a good comfortable, quiet place to get some rest and recuperate and figure out what their next steps will be as far as rebuilding,” said Eastern South Dakota Red Cross Executive Director Patty Brooks.

The shelter will remain open overnight. With more storms expected tonight officials will reassess the need for the shelter tomorrow.