Sioux Falls Restaurants Help Storm First Responders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – The past day in Sioux Falls has been filled with chaos. One thing that sticks out during a time of need, however, is a sense of community.

Today’s “Someone You Should Know” includes a group of people looking to extend a helping hand.

Papa Woody’s owner Lisa Esser knows her business wouldn’t be able to thrive without the people of Sioux Falls, so she wants to give back.

“I always wanna be here for our community because our community has been here for us,” says Lisa.

After Tuesday’s storm, her business offered free hot meals to first responders and city workers. She wants to recognize those who worked long hours cleaning up after the storm.

“Everybody in our community is so wonderful, I always say that we’re becoming a big city but we still keep that small town feel, you know everybody says hi to each other and takes time for each other, and I just think it’s incredible what kind of a community we live in,” continues Lisa.

This isn’t the only time business owners have extended a helping hand. It seems whenever there is a need, people are quick to act. Both Barrel House and Kravn are offering free meals to first responders, police, city officials, and helpful neighbors.

“We did it for the ice storm last year, we try to do it for the veterans and that a lot of people that go unrecognized,” says Barrel House owner Mark Fonder.

“Earlier in the spring when we had the big floods,” says Shenanigans general manager Andy Rose.

He knows he can’t fix tornado damage. But, he can do his best to provide an escape.

“Take their minds off of things and relax and, you know, maybe take their gloves off for an hour come have something to eat, something that’s hot and warm that they don’t have to worry about making themselves,” continues Andy.

Just three of many business owners doing their part to help Sioux Falls pick up the pieces.

“Our city always comes together and makes things happen when they need to,” says Lisa.

There’s a number of other restaurants around town also pitching in to help with free meals, including Godfather’s Pizza, the Big Orange Food Truck, Flyboy Donuts, and Rudy Navarrete’s.