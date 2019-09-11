Strong Winds Blow Roof Off Sioux Falls Apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The tornados that touched down in Sioux Falls impacted residential properties as well.

Chere Rosa de Sharon’s family lived on the top floor of an apartment complex that lost its roof during last night’s storm. Fearing her windows were going to break she fled to the hallway as the roof lifted, blowing rain and insulation into the apartment.

The roof over her main bedroom caved in and other segments fell on her car, totaling the vehicle.

“When I really realized that we could die at any given moment and I was shocked and I think I’m still in shock, as you can see there’s nothing left of my apartment, there’s nothing left of anything that I own,” said Sharon.

Her family will be staying in hotels until they can figure out a more permanent living situation. In the meantime, she set up a GoFundMe to help her family get back on their feet.