The Latest: Severe Storm Extensively Damages Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — City officials in Sioux Falls urged citizens to stay off the streets until 8 a.m. Wednesday as crews remove debris from a probable tornado and straight-line winds overnight. Classes for Sioux Falls students were delayed 2 hours.

Fire Chief Brad Goodroad said at an early morning news conference Wednesday that at least 37 structures collapsed in the city or have structural issues. There are some reports of injuries, but no word on any fatalities.

Xcel Energy says as many as 25,000 customers were without power at one point because of the damage, but that number dropped about 2,100 customers by 6:30 a.m.

The Red Cross opened a shelter at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds’ armory for people displaced by the storm.