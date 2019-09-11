Vanden Bosch Knows Every Match is Crucial in GPAC

ORANGE CITY, IA… The Northwestern Red Raiders are ranked #2 in this week’s NAIA poll. But they have a big match Wednesday night in Sioux Center against arch-rival Dordt. The Defenders are 11th in the national rankings. NW head coach Kyle VandenBosch knows that will how tough the GPAC is, even these early season match-ups are crucial down the road for his team. “It’s just September now and the last conference game is the last part of November so you just have to be elite every night out for 2 months. And the team that can do that will obviously be the champs…”