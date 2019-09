500 Xcel Energy Employees Working to Restore Power

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Xcel Energy says more than 500 staff and crew members are working to restore power after Tuesday’s tornadoes.

The storm initially impacted power to 26,000 Xcel customers. Today, only a few thousand are without power.

Crews have been working around the clock to restore services. The company’s goal is to have 99% of power restored to customers by 10 p.m. Thursday.