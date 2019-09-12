Homeowners Beware of Contractor Scams

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The aftermath of the tornado has many Sioux Falls resident being forced to literally pick up the pieces without power.

“We started cleaning up down the street and on our street. Just came outside immediately and started working. Saw we didn’t have any power tools, so I just started with the saw and we’re like well we got to start,” said Scott Kortemeyer, Sioux Falls resident.

Kortemeyer has lived in this house for the past five years.

For the past couple of days, he has been cleaning around his home.

Kortemeyer says the damage to his house was minor and is already taken care of.

“Actually this amazing guy came by with a chain saw and he happened to be a contractor so he helped us out, put some plywood up and got us all sealed up for the night before the rain came,” said Kortemeyer

But most will not be as lucky, which is why the Sioux Falls Better Business Bureau wants homeowners to beware of contractor scams.

“In all the folks that are coming there are some good guys but there’s some bad guys as well. [They] make a living from traveling from storm to storm looking to capitalize on these opportunities,” says the South Dakota Director for the Better Business Bureau Jessie Schmidt.

The bureau wants homeowners to do extensive research about possible contractors.

Some major points of emphasis are:

-To make sure they are a credible business

-Ask to see their peddler’s license, which they should have on their person

-Do not get pressured into sales by a contractor

-Make sure the contractor is licensed by the city and state

“So, you can either call the city of Sioux Falls or go down to their offices and ensure that they do have the right credentials issued by the city,” said Schmidt.

The of the City of Sioux Falls is: 605-367-8670

For more information on how to spot a contractor scam go to this link here.