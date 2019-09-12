Crane Deployed to Remove Tree Off Sioux Falls House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A tree ruined the top floor of Audrey Rud’s house during the tornadoes on Monday Night.

Rud said the tree fell from her neighbor’s yard and damaged two bedrooms and a bathroom. Water also made its’ way into the living room.

The tree was so large the construction company had to wait for its crane to be available to remove the tree from her roof.

For the meantime, Rud and her husband are in a motel. She hopes to upgrade to an apartment-style hotel but says she must wait until they are available, after the Sanford International.

Rud said she expects to be displaced from her home for around two months.