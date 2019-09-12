Despite Tornado, Minnehaha Country Club Ready For Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Many businesses and homes have had severe damage due to the tornadoes earlier in the week, but Minnehaha Country Club seemed to escape the storm with minor injuries. The home of the Sanford International Golf Tournament, has a few puddled areas and broken trees as a result of the severe weather but nothing that will affect how the course plays.

Starting Monday, September 16th players with show up for their practice rounds and crews expect the course to be ready.

Course workers and the city have been working to clear the course of all the excess water.

“They feel really good about it actually, it drains pretty well,” said Tournament Director Greg Conrad. “We’ve got the city in here and they are pumping water off of the golf course into the levy. So we are getting a lot of help from a lot of different people just as we did last year.”

As for fans attending, Conrad says the temporary structures were not damaged and are ready for crowds when gates open on Wednesday, September 18th.

If you plan on attending, the tournament advises you to show up early as all fans must go through security metal detectors. Spectators are also encouraged to download the Sanford International App to keep up to date with their favorite players, parking, concessions, and other tournament information. The app is available at sanfordinternational.com.