Lincoln Gained Confidence Despite Loss to Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Lincoln Patriots take on Washington Saturday night in the second game of the Presidents Bowl. The Patriots won their season-opener at Watertown 39-3 and then lost to Roosevelt last Friday night in a game they trailed only 21-17 late in the 3rd quarter. Despite the 35-17 final, Jared Fredenburg’s team still gained confidence with how well it played against the #1 team in the state. “There’s nobody that we can’t play with and the kids have that confidence. I believe it, they believe it. But playing with them and taking an L is not where we want to be. So we want to play with them and then execute in those moments when it really counts and that’s just the next step that this group has to take…”

The Patriots and Warriors kick off at 7:00. Roosevelt and O’Gorman play the 3:30 game in the 28th Annual Presidents Bowl.