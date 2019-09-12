Lincoln Sweeps OG in Softball and B/G Soccer

SIOUX FALLS, SD… It was a rare night when Lincoln and O’Gorman met up in a variety of sports. And it was a good night to be a Patriots fan Thursday. The top-ranked Pats softball team took two from O’Gorman 10-1 and 11-4 in a battle of unbeatens. Gabie McConnell had a bases clearing triple in the first game to break it wide open in the second inning as Lincoln kept its perfect record in tact. The Knights are now 10-2. The state’s top 2 teams will face each other again September 30th with the state tournament starting later that week.

In a soccer doubleheader at Howard Wood Field, Somer Anderson’s goal with 2:30 left broke a scoreless tie and gave Lincoln a 1-0 win over O’Gorman. And Carson Woods scored twice in the first half as the Patriot boys beat the Knights 3-1 to finish off a big night for Lincoln.