March-like Record Breaking Flooding Expected for Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Minnehaha County authorities are asking residents to prepare for flooding following last night’s downpour.

Minnehaha County Emergency Management Director Jason Gearman says residents in the Renner, Dell Rapids, Baltic, and Colton communities should start preparing for flooding comparable to the record flooding in March.

“I just encourage people not to go out into the county unless you have to and especially right now, stay away from the Baltic area. The only way in or out of there is a gravel road,” said Gearman.

The Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office also tweeted that the only route in or out of Baltic is from the south by taking State Highway 115 (475th Avenue) to 251st Street.

Jasper Road east of Dell Rapids, 250th Steet west of Baltic, 478th by 253rd (EROS Rd), 467th north of Lyons have all been closed due to flooding and deputies are currently out closing more roads.

Gearman is also asking residents not to drive around barricades or through floodwaters.