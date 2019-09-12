Mayor: More Volunteers Needed for Storm Clean Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Mayor Paul TenHaken says 500 calls have been made to the 211 Helpline Center since Tuesday.

230 of those calls were from people who need assistance cleaning up debris and repairing damage from the storm. The other 131 calls were from people offering to help.

The mayor says a majority of the storm’s clean up effort relies on volunteers and more are needed to get Sioux Falls back in shape.

“I really need people to step up and help their city, we need community involvement to help their city,” said TenHaken.

The mayor says the Red Cross shelter located at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds will remain open through the weekend.