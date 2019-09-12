Officials to Close I-90 Between Mitchell and Sioux Falls Due to Flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be closing I-90 between Mitchell and Sioux Falls due to flooding.

SDDOT says they will be closing the section of the interstate later this afternoon. I-90 is currently closed between Highway 281 and Highway 37.

Officials say floodwaters continue to rise and will that they will continue monitoring roadways and bridges. They are asking residents to call 511 or to check safetravelusa.com for all the latest road closure updates.