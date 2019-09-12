Overnight Rainfall Impacting Area Golf Courses

Courtesy: Rocky Run Golf Course

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The early morning storm is impacting area golf courses.

The Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids says they will be closing their course through the remainder of the week. Staff posted on Facebook they expect the course to be closed through Sunday at a minimum.

In Flandreau, members of River’s Bend Country Club are asked to use caution around rising waters. In a Facebook post, they say that water levels are expected to continue to rise based off of predicted weather.

Staff are cautioning golfers of possible sinkholes are a possibility on the course and may not be visible to the naked eye.

The early morning storm is impacting area golf courses.