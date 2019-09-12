Rocky Run Employees Making the Best of Flooded Golf Course

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. – Sometimes you just have to make the best of what mother nature gives you and that’s exactly was some people are doing at the Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids.

Forget the caddies, they’re getting out thee canoes. Overnight, Rocky Run Golf Course received heavy rainfall and staff made sure to take full advantage.

The Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids says they will be closing their course through the remainder of the week. Staff posted on Facebook they expect the course to be closed through Sunday at a minimum.