Slaughter Glad To Be Back Home at USD

VERMILLION, SD…Sami Slaughter lives up to her last name on the volleyball court.

“She swings really aggressively and that makes our defense, our offense, everything have to work a lot harder. So she’s bringing a lot of competitiveness into practice everyday.” USD Senior Elizabeth Loschen says.

It’s what helped her become one of the best prep volleyball players in South Dakota history, with more than 1200 career kills and a state title in her final year at Harrisburg, and why she caught the eye of Nebraska, where Sami spent the first two years of her college career and was a member of the Huskers national title team in 2017.

“It was awesome. I mean, it was a little hard to adapt just knowing that I was at the bottom of the totem pole again and I had to work my way up. But I just needed a change in my life.” USD Junior Sami Slaughter says.

And there was really only one place that Sami wanted to go.

“Once I got put on the transfer portal I was really just kind of waiting for Leanne to call me because I knew I wanted to go here so I was hoping she would.” Slaughter says.

“We both knew each other. We had gone through the recruitment process. So I knew her, I knew her family, and she knew us as a coaching staff and she knew what she could expect. And she had already been to campus, she had seen the academic side of things, she had seen the arena. So there wasn’t a ton of the unknown.” USD Head Coach Leanne Williamson says.

“As soon as her name showed up on my phone I answered that phone call immediately!” Sami says.

Wearing a different shade of red, Sami will be a key piece to a Coyote team that’s looking to make a return to the NCAA Tournament, a challenge she’s ready to accept since her competitive fire….

“I’m representing my state. I’m hoping to add a little competitiveness and I’m very determined so hopefully that’ll help us go far.” Slaughter says.

…always burned brightest at home.

