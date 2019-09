South Dakota Man Dies in Nebraska Bridge Crash

SOUTH YANKTON, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a South Dakota man died after his vehicle struck a guardrail on the south side of a bridge connecting South Dakota and Nebraska.

The crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Nebraska side of the U.S. Highway 81 bridge over to Yankton, South Dakota.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 21-year-old Joshua Hauger, who lived in Yankton.

The crash is being investigated.