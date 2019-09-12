Stadem Knows Patience Will Be Key With Young Warriors

SIOUX FALLS, SD… As the Washington Warriors football team prepares for Saturday’s Presidents Bowl game against Lincoln, one thing is for sure. Head coach Chad Stadem knows he must remain patient with this very young team, knowing they’ve got plenty of talent and just lack experience. “The talent is there and as coaches we’ve just got to teach them. That’s been our focus as a staff this year is let’s be a little more patient. Let’s makes sure we’re doing things right. Let’s take the steps we need to do to get where we need to go, we know how to get there. And let’s just be a little more fatherly with our approach…”

Both teams are 1-1 so far this season. After falling behind by 3 touchdowns at Harrisburg, Stadem’s Warriors battled back to make a game of it. Washington and Lincoln kick off at 7:00 Saturday night at Howard Wood Field.