Why Tornado Sirens Shouldn’t Be Your Primary Severe Weather Resource

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-When three EF-2 tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls Tuesday night plenty of people responded and ran to their basements.

But, most didn’t hear the sirens. Since that night, people all across the country have asked why some sirens weren’t sounded.

However, the real question is whether or not people should depend on the sirens so heavily. What most people don’t know is that the technology behind the sirens dates back to the 1940’s.

Meteorologist Todd Heitkamp explains that while outdoor sirens are still important, you also need other resources. “The Outdoor Warning Sirens are another tool that people can use and it’s an older tool. Yes, it’s been upgraded through the years, but the technology, as you mentioned, is world war two technology. Let’s put it this way. Would you yourself use something that was made back in world war two? Probably not.”

The sirens are also primarily for people outdoors and oftentimes can’t be heard inside.

Heitkamp suggests using other reliable methods during severe weather.”Well the weather radios have direct communication with our office. When we issue a warning, that is automatically broadcast on the NOAA weather radio. The other thing is that it has an alert function to it so that when we issue the warning an alarm will be activated if the people have it programmed properly.”

The fact that there were no fatalities during the storm is a huge testament to the people of Sioux Falls’ preparedness when it comes to severe weather. Nevertheless, the storm still shook some meteorologists, Todd explains further.”Well, I will be honest with you, this is kind of my nightmare scenario. I’ve been here for 20, well almost 25 years. I’ve always been concerned about a tornado occurring on the south side of Sioux Falls, hitting 41st street at the wrong time in the day. This one occurred at night.”

In Sioux Falls, Meteorologist Hannah Messier, KDLT News.