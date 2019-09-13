Brandon Valley Hockey Rink Devastated by Flood Water, Pushing Fundraising Effort for Indoor Rink

BRANDON, S.D. – As floodwaters continue to rise across the Sioux Empire, the Brandon Valley Hockey rink has become inundated with water.

By Friday morning, much of the rink was submerged.

The Marketing Director for the Brandon Valley Hockey Association tells KDLT that the rink’s warming houses and locker rooms were lifted by the water and carried down the river.

The organization has been working to build an indoor rink for some time now, and hope the public will pitch in to help.

A GoFundMe page has been created, find a link here.