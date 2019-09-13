Coyotes Top UC-Davis & Wyoming On Day One Of South Dakota Classic

Coyote Volleyball Improves To 8-1

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota women’s volleyball made it five straight wins Friday evening inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes battled through some adversity to ultimately put away a tough Wyoming team, winning in four sets, 24-26, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13.

That coupled with a three-set sweep over UC Davis in Friday’s first match pushed South Dakota’s record to 8-1 heading into its showdown with Iowa on Saturday evening.

Iowa, also 2-0 on the opening day, will bring a 5-2 record into Saturday’s tourney finale.

After seeing a comfortable lead disappear in the first set, the Coyotes responded to the challenge and dominated the final three sets and posted a season-high .468 hitting percentage in the match

“It was another batch of resiliency after that first set and the kids just seem to respond,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “It really came down to we backed off a little bit.

“I really like how our team responded the next three sets.”

Elizabeth Juhnke had a match-high 19 kills and a .484 hitting percentage but she was far from the only Coyotes offensive weapon under the direction of sophomore setter Madison Jurgens who had 49 assists.

Sami Slaughter tallied 16 kills and a .600 hitting percentage while Elizabeth Loschen chipped in nine kills and Madison Harms six against no errors.

Anne Rasmussen had 22 digs and surpassed the 1,500 career dig mark in the match.

After that first set the Coyotes complied sets where they hit .423, .548 and .650 to close out the match.

“We love playing at home,” added Williamson. “We love being able to host great competition here.

“I think this match was really important for us going into tomorrow. Even the fact that we can play at a very high level. Wyoming is a very good team, I believe they’re going to win a lot of matches this year. That’s an extremely good win for us.”

USD 3, UC DAVIS 0

South Dakota’s volleyball team registered its third straight match with over a .300 team hitting percentage and posted its fourth straight win overall to begin the South Dakota Classic on Friday.

The Coyotes had 47 kills on just 15 errors in posting a .317 hitting percentage while earning a 26-24, 25-22, 25-17 win over uC Davis inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota had three individuals register double digit kills in the match while improving its season record to 7-1.

Loschen enjoyed the strongest match of her senior season with 11 kills against no errors a .500 hitting percentage while reaching double digits for the first time this season.

Juhnke also had 11 kills while Slaughter added 10 for the Coyotes who also saw Maddie Wiedenfeld contribute seven kills on just nine attempts and Claire Gerdes six with a .455 hitting percentage.

Jurgens registered game totals of 40 assists and 10 digs while libero Rasmussen had 11 digs.

“Both of our middles (Gerdes and Wiedenfeld) did a really good job,” said coach Leanne Williamson. “I mean, Claire only had six kills but she still hit for a very high percentage and our other middle Maddie had seven kills on nine attempts. Hitting over .700 doesn’t happen that often.

“Then, obviously, Sami and Loschen took care of the ball at a high rate as well.”

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics