Flooding Event Expected to Rival Spring Flood Levels

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Emergency Management crews in several communities around the Sioux Empire are bracing for what could be another historic flood event.

Water levels in the Big Sioux near Dell Rapids have already exceeded record levels. The levels are currently averaging 16.6 to 16.7 feet, over the record of 16.5 feet.

Officials say that water will soon head south, into the Sioux Falls area.

The City of Sioux Falls Public Works Department Storm Water Manager Andy Berg says crews are preparing the diversion dam for the excess water as Skunk Creek flows recede.

He says flows are already being diverted through diversion channels in Sioux Falls.

Crews are currently monitoring the levee system with the influx of extra water.

Several county highways and roads have already been closed due to overflowing water.

Jason Gearman with Minnehaha County Emergency management says they are running out of barricades for closed roads, and ask motorists to not drive around barricades and not travel over water-covered roads.

He says seven families have been displaced in the Dell Rapids area, and there have been a couple water rescues in that area due to people “doing stupid things they shouldn’t be doing.”

Water levels can be monitored here.